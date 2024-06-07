Rahul reviews Congress performance in Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reviewed the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka where it won only nine of the 28 seats.

In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally the Janata Dal (United) bagged 17 and two seats respectively.

Rahul addressed the newly-elected MPs and the party candidates who lost in the Lok Sabha elections in Bengaluru, Congress sources said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar, who is also the state party chief, and Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala also attended the meeting.

Court case

The Congress bagged around 100 seats in the Lok Sabha elections but its poor showing in Karnataka in the national elections has been widely commented upon.

Earlier, Rahul appeared in a special court in Bengaluru in connection with a case filed by the BJP Karnataka unit for issuing "defamatory" advertisements in mainstream newspapers. He has been granted bail in the case.