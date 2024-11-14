Rahul mocks Modi over Constitution; says PM ‘has never read it’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never read the Constitution, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday, after the former alleged that the constitution Rahul often displays was blank.

“Modiji feels the Constitution (book) is blank because he has never read it," Rahul told a rally at Nandurbar in Maharashtra ahead of Assembly elections.

"The BJP has objections to the red colour of the book (which Rahul shows at rallies). But for us, irrespective of the colour, we are committed to preserve it (Constitution),” he said.

Rahul praises Constitution

Rahul said the Constitution contains the soul of India and the principles envisaged by national icons like Birsa Munda, Gautam Buddha, BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in their campaign for the November 20 Maharashtra polls have sought to link the "red book" displayed by Rahul to "urban Naxalism".

Rahul alleged that Modi and the BJP were insulting the national icons by making such comments.

Also read: Kharge targets PM Modi, BJP for linking 'red book' of Constitution with 'urban Naxalism'

Rahul on BJP, Adivasis

The BJP and RSS insult tribals by referring them as "vanvasi" instead of Adivasi, he said.

"Adivasis are the first owners of the country and have the first right on jal (water), jungle (forest) and zameen (land). But the BJP wants adivasis to remain in the jungle without any rights,” the Congress leader said.

Highlighting the opposition manifesto, he said women, farmers and youth will get varying benefits if the Congress and its allies take power in Maharashtra.

Bias against Maharashtra

He reiterated the demand for a caste census, saying it will help to ascertain the number of Adivasis, Dalits and other backward classes in Maharashtra.

He alleged that five lakh jobs from Maharashtra have been snatched as various big-ticket projects have been shifted to other states.

"Our government will not allow this. Projects meant for Maharashtra will remain here while those meant for Gujarat will stay there,'' he said.