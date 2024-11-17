Rahul makes promises, flies abroad, only BJP fulfils what it guarantees: Shah

Madhupur/Dumka (Jharkhand), Nov 16 (PTI) Taking potshots at the Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that Rahul Gandhi believes in flying abroad after making promises, while it is only the BJP that fulfils what its guarantees.

Addressing a rally at Madhupur in Deoghar district, the Union Home Minister said while terrorists not only attacked India but also enjoyed biryani after killing people during UPA rule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wiped out terrorists through surgical and air strikes.

"Rahul baba makes promises one after another, but after making promises he flies abroad... But on the other hand, PM Modi's promise is like one etched on stone (patthar ki lakeer). He fulfils what he promises. BJP fulfils its guarantees and only we can shape Jharkhand. The Congress, JMM and RJD can never work in the interest of the state," he said.

Alleging that the ruling JMM-led coalition has turned infiltrators into its 'vote-bank', Shah declared that illegal immigration will be checked once the BJP is voted to power in the state.

"Infiltrators are posing a threat not only to tribals but also to the state's youth by snatching jobs and fuelling crime. The Jharkhand High Court had directed to identify and deport infiltrators. While the Centre agreed, the Hemant Soren government in the state didn't," he claimed.

Shah said the Jharkhand elections are not to change MLAs, the chief minister or the government but to shape the future of youth and poor and to check corruption.

He said that while Jharkhand powers the nation with coal, the people of the state have remained poor.

Shah claimed that if the BJP is voted to power in Jharkhand, the party will make it the most prosperous state in the country in five years.

India will become the third-largest economy in the world before December 2027, he asserted.

Earlier, addressing another rally at Dumka, he attacked Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren saying he is "conspiring to provide reservations to Muslims through backdoor channels with the help of Congress" and warned that the BJP would thwart any such attempt.

He also held Soren "responsible" for the declining tribal population.

"Hemant Soren is trying to provide reservations to Muslims through backdoor with the support from Congress. I warn that BJP will not allow any such plans of Hemant Soren and Rahul Gandhi to succeed," Shah said.

He alleged that the Jharkhand government is patronising infiltration for vote bank and said "Hemant Soren is responsible for declining tribal population as he is allowing infiltrators to enter Jharkhand and marry tribal women. They are snatching tribal land here which will not be allowed." Shah said former PM Manmohan Singh gave Rs 84,000 crore to Jharkhand in 10 years, whereas PM Modi gave Rs 3.90 lakh crore to the state.

He said: "Hemant Soren indulged in corruption and loot of funds but will be bid adieu on November 23. Greed of power forced Hemant Soren to sit "on lap" of RJD-Cong which "opposed" creation of Jharkhand.

Shah promised that BJP after being voted to power will set up so many industries so that not a single youth would be required to migrate to other places in search of livelihood.

He the BJP government will ensure rehabilitation plans first before displacing people for projects.

He claimed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime, Jharkhand was freed from Naxalism and whatever is remaining will be eradicated by March 2025. PTI

