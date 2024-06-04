Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal takes lead in Punjab; Congress ahead with 7 seats

The early trends in Lok Sabha elections suggest Congress taking the early lead, followed by the ruling AAP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). However, the polls have also witnessed the rise of Sikh radicals with two of them taking the lead.

Going solo for the first time in the border state, the BJP seems to be headed towards a humiliating defeat, as the party isn’t leading on any of the 13 seats. The BJP had poached leaders from both Congress and AAP, and had fielded turncoats on a number of constituencies.



Among the biggest surprises that the people of Punjab have sprung is the emergence of Sikh radicals like pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh who is leading in Khadoor Sahib constituency by over 40,000 votes. Lodged in Dibrugarh jail of Assam under the NSA, Amritpal’s lead assumes significance in view of the fact that he is pitted against candidates of major political parties like Congress, SAD, AAP and BJP. Similarly, Sarabjit Singh, the son of former PM Indira Gandhi’s assassin Beant Singh, is also leading from Faridkot Lok Sabha seat.The Congress is leading on 7 seats followed by the ruling AAP on 3 and SAD on 1. Both Amritpal and Sarabjit are contesting as independents from Khadoor Sahib and Faridkot, respectively.



The trends are nothing less than a jolt to AAP which was voted to power with a thumping majority in Punjab only a couple of years back, winning 92 out of 117 assembly seats. The people were largely upset with the party due to its unfulfilled promises and deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab.



All the top Congress leaders are in commanding position on their seats. Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has taken an unassailable lead of over 70,000 votes from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat. Former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has also taken a lead from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is leading from Ludhiana where he is pitted against Congress turncoat and BJP candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu who is also the grandson of former Punjab CM Beant Singh. Two-time MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla of the Congress is leading from Amritsar Lok Sabha seat.



Former Union minister Preneet Kaur, wife of former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, who is contesting on BJP ticket in Patiala is trailing. SAD chief Sukhbir Badal’s wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal is leading from Bathinda constituency from where she is contesting for the fourth time.

