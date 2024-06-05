Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik resigns as 24-year rule ends

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday (June 5) resigned as the Odisha chief minister after his party suffered a shock defeat in Assembly elections, marking the end of his 24-year-long rule.

Patnaik handed over his resignation letter to Governor Raghubar Das at the Raj Bhavan, media reports said.

Patnaik waved at journalists and left the premises after submitting his letter.

BJP victory

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed to power in Odisha by winning 78 of the 147 Assembly seats while the BJD could get only 51. The Congress bagged 14 constituencies and CPI (M) one seat.

Three Independent candidates also emerged victorious.

Patnaik took oath as the chief minister of Odisha on March 5, 2000, for the first time.