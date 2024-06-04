Odisha Assembly Polls: BJP set to form govt

In the Odisha assembly polls, the BJP has crossed the halfway mark and is leading in 75 seats. The BJD is leading in 57 seats, and the Congress in 12.

The parties are fighting for 147 assembly seats in Odisha – BJD and BJP are contesting all 147 seats, while the Congress has fielded candidates in 145 seats.

Several Odisha ministers were trailing, while Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was leading in Kantabanji over his nearest rival Laxman Bag of the BJP by a mere 158 votes.

Finance Minister Bikram Arukha, Forest and Environment Minister PK Amat, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Panda, Water Resources Minister Tukuni Sahu, Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick, Planning and Coordination Minister Rajendra Dholakia were trailing.

Counting was underway in 70 centres across the state. Around 18-19 rounds of counting will be held for the seats.

Assembly Speaker and BJD leader Pramila Mallik was leading in Binjharpur, while minister Jagannath Saraka was leading in Bissam Cuttack, and BJD's Mahesh Sahoo in Hindol.

CPI (M) candidate and sitting MLA Laxman Munda was leading in Bonai assembly constituency. Independent candidate Soumya Ranjan Patnaik was leading in Ghasipura MLA seat over BJD nominee Badri Narayan Patra.

