No political talk; rivals Nitish, Tejashwi chatted away as they flew to Delhi: Sources

In rival political camps now, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav sat next to each other and chatted away merrily as they flew on the same plane to Delhi after the Lok Sabha elections, triggering wild speculation.

Nitish and Tejashwi were photographed in consecutive window seats in the eight-seat business section of a Vistara Patna-Delhi flight on Wednesday (June 5) morning.

Images of the duo seated together in the plane went viral long before the flight landed in Delhi.

Nitish invites Tejashwi

Sources said, Nitish began the conversation by asking Tejashwi to sit with him. A passenger seated next to the chief minister agreed to swap seats with the RJD leader.

Tejashwi and Nitish were seated together for the almost an hour. One source was quoted in the media as saying that they had no political discussion.

Neither Nitish nor Tejashwi have revealed what they discussed.

Separate destinations

"We greeted each other. I was allotted the seat behind him, but he saw me and called me to sit with him," said Tejashwi, the son of former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav who was earlier the deputy chief minister to Nitish before the latter joined hands with the BJP.

Once they landed in Delhi, the two leaders went separate ways – with Nitish attending a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Tejashwi joining his INDIA bloc colleagues.

Nitish makes demands

Nitish has expressed his backing to BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but media reports say he wants his pound of flesh in return for his crucial legislative support.

While the NDA won a majority in the Lok Sabha, the BJP on its own failed to breach the half-way mark in the 545-seat House for the first time since 2014.