NDA falling short? Sharad Pawar speaks to Naidu, Nitish, Naveen

With the Lok Sabha election results springing a big surprise, the possibility of some of the NDA parties supporting the INDIA alliance is being discussed. On its own, the Bharatiya Janata Party, despite being the single largest party, appeared to be falling below the majority mark with leads in 240 seats.

What has added weight to this speculation is the news that the NCP supremo and INDIA alliance leader Sharad Pawar has spoken to TDP president Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U) head Nitish Kumar on Tuesday afternoon (June 4). Both these leaders joined the NDA recently and have changed sides more than once in the past.

There are also reports that the senior Pawar is in touch with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.