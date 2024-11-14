Maharashtra | Will agrarian distress cast a shadow on Assembly poll outcome?

While Maharashtra’s farming community grapples with droughts, erratic rainfall, lack of remunerative prices for their crops and vicious cycle of debt, almost all the political parties have come out with a slew of sops to woo the farmers who are a major voting bloc in the state known for its agrarian economy.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance earned the wrath of the farming community in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and ended up losing 12 seats in the onion-growing regions of the state. The onion farmers were upset with the Centre as well as the state government over low onion prices and export restrictions. The Mahayuti also fared poorly in 18 constituencies where cotton and soybean were the decisive issues during the general elections.

Simmering discontent

Discontent is brewing among both cotton and soybean farmers ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, as they are not getting the desired price of their produce in the market.



Soybean is trading at about Rs 4,200/quintal in the Latur Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) mandi as compared to Rs 4,900 a year ago and the government’s MSP of Rs 4,892. The government agencies have procured hardly 2,000 tonnes of soybean at MSP in the state so far. This is notwithstanding the Centre approving 13.08 lakh tonnes of purchase from the state, which has also reported an increase in production from 66.10 lakh tonnes in 2023 to 73.27 lakh tonnes in 2024.

Maharashtra farmers sowed 50.52 lakh hectares area under soyabean in this kharif season. The main soyabean-growing districts were Latur, Dharashiv, Nanded, Buldhana, Beed, Washim, Parbhani, Yavatmal, Amravati, Hingoli, Akola and Jalna. These 12 Marathwada and western Vidarbha districts alone cover 67 out of the state’s 288 Assembly constituencies.

Home to 40 lakh cotton farmers, Maharashtra produces approximately 80 lakh bales of cotton every year. Vidarbha region, which accounts for 62 Assembly seats, is primarily known as the cotton belt of the state. At present, cotton is being sold at Rs 6,500-6,600 per quintal, significantly below the MSP of Rs 7,122, forcing the farmers to hold back their stock as they hope it will fetch better prices in the coming days.

When the BJP stormed to power in Maharashtra in 2014 with 122 seats, it had won 44 of the 62 seats in Vidarbha. The tally fell to 29 seats in 2019, followed by the 2024 Lok Sabha debacle. The Congress led on 29 Assembly segments in Vidarbha in the general elections.

The state’s onion farmers too are still sore over the Centre’s flip-flop on export policy, as they blame it for their losses in the recent times.

No let-up in farm suicides

Though 65 per cent of Maharashtra’s population is dependent on farming activities, the state continues to reel under agrarian distress, which is also reflected in high number of farm suicides recorded in the state every year.



In 2023, over 2,851 farmers in Maharashtra died by suicide, with Vidarbha region leading the list with 1,439 suicides followed by 1,088 in Marathwada. There has been no let-up in the trend this year too, as the state witnessed 557 farmer suicides from January to June. Suicides have been reported in five districts – Akola, Buldhana, Washim, Yavatmal, Amravati – from January to June this year. The highest number of deaths by suicide was recorded in Amravati district (170), followed by Yavatmal (150), Buldhana (111), Akola (92) and Washim (34).

Studies have consistently linked such tragedies to financial distress, particularly in years of crop failure or low prices.

Mahayuti, MVA woo farmers

Aware of the angst among the state’s farmers, both the rival alliances – Mahayuti and MVA – have made several promises in their respective manifestoes to address their burning issues.

The MVA has promised debt waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh and Rs 50,000 incentive for regular loan repayment for the farmers. Besides, a review will be conducted to improve the existing schemes and provide support to widows and children of families affected by farm suicides.

The MVA has also promised to ensure farmers receive “fair prices for their crops”. The MVA manifesto says that a high-level committee will be established to prevent farmer suicides. The crop insurance scheme will be simplified to make it more accessible.

The Mahayuti alliance too has promised farm loan waiver and an increase in the annual payment under the Shetkari Samman Scheme from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000. Additionally, a 20% subsidy will be provided on minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce.



Earlier, in an apparent damage control exercise after the drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls, the Mahayuti government rolled out a series of relief measures for the farmers.

The state government last month disbursed an amount of Rs 2,399 crore to cotton and soybean growers under a new scheme through which Rs 5,000 per hectare subsidy will be provided to the farmers. A total of 49.5 lakh farmers received the subsidy amount directly into their bank accounts. The state government also waived electricity bills for farmers using water pumps of less than 7.5 hp.