Maharashtra polls | Mahayuti partners to decide on CM face together: Shinde

The BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) will come together to discuss and decide who will become the next chief minister of Maharashtra, sitting CM Eknath Shinde has said.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising primarily the three above-mentioned parties, has taken a massive lead of 225 seats in Maharashtra.

“Let the final results come in first. Just as we fought the elections together, all three parties will come together to discuss and decide who will take on the role of chief minister,” Shinde told reporters.

Separately, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde concurred with him. “We will sit with our alliance partners and decide collectively,” he told reporters.

Reflection of hard work: Shinde

Shinde himself is leading from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat by a massive margin of 86,418 votes. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to voters for the “landslide victory”.

“This is a reflection of the hard work we have done over the past two and a half years,” he told reporters.

Tawde said among the key factors behind the thumping victory was the breaking of the BJP and Shiv Sena’s “natural alliance” in Maharashtra in 2019 (by Uddhav Thackeray). He claimed Balasaheb Thackeray’s “angry” supporters have made their stand clear.

“Development works and the Ladki Behna Yojana played a significant role in our success,” he added.