Maharashtra polls | Leading candidates: Who’s winning, who’s trailing

As the Mahayuti alliance seems to be heading for a huge win in the Maharashtra assembly elections, let us take a look at how some of the prominent candidates from the two major alliances are doing.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has widened his lead in Kopri-Pachpakhadi with a margin of more than 4,000 votes.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was leading by over 2,200 votes in Nagpur South-West.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was leading by 3,759 votes in Baramati.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole was ahead by 344 votes in Sakoli.

The two Thackeray cousins are leading in their respective constituencies. Aaditya Thackeray has a 400-vote lead in Worli, while Amit Thackeray is ahead in Mahim.

Former CM and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan was trailing in Karad South.

Senior NCP(SP) leader Nawab Malik was trailing in Mankhurd, while his daughter Sana Malik contesting under the rival NCP banner was trailing in Anushakti Nagar.