Maharashtra polls: Congress seeks applications, and Rs 10k-20k, from aspiring candidates

The Congress has sought applications from those aspiring for tickets to contest the Maharashtra Assembly polls, likely to be held in October-November.

In a statement, the state Congress unit said on Saturday (July 6) that male aspirants from the general category will be required to deposit Rs 20,000 to the party fund along with the application, while women and those from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories will have to deposit Rs 10,000.

These forms will have to be submitted to the party’s district units by August 10, it said.

Directions for party workers

The party asked its functionaries to ensure that voter lists are updated in their respective constituencies and assist the electors who want changes in the roll regarding name, address, and the like.

It also asked party workers to focus on first-time voters for registration.

The Congress in Maharashtra is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which also comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (SP).

