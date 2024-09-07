Maharashtra | Cracks in Mahayuti as allies vie for credit of flagship scheme ahead of polls

Cracks have surfaced in the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra over the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’ with a Shiv Sena (Shinde) minister raising objection against Ajit Pawar-led NCP for “omitting” Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's name from advertisements and promotional material of the scheme.

Speaking to the media in Mumbai on Friday, Maharashtra Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai expressed disappointment over Deputy CM Ajit Pawar virtually “hijacking” the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin’ scheme, which offers a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women in the state.

He said not using the full name of the scheme during his (Ajit’s) public outreach programmes was not as per the protocol.

‘Not using full name’



“The scheme has ‘Chief Minister’ in its name, and removing it from the scheme is inappropriate. It should not have been done,” Desai alleged. “It is a state government scheme and he (Ajit) should have taken everyone along,” the minister said.



Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections likely to be held in November, Ajit Pawar, who is also the state Finance Minister, last month launched his party's 'Jan Sanman Yatra', a public outreach programme. Its narrative is focused on the benefits of the financial assistance provided under the Ladki Bahin and other schemes.

The NCP is seen mentioning the name of the scheme as just 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' instead of the full name 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme in the advertisements and other promotional material used during the campaign.

Eyeing electoral benefit



The Ajit Pawar camp has also released two videos in which the beneficiaries were shown thanking the deputy chief minister for the scheme.



The Ladki Bahin scheme was inspired by the Ladli Behana scheme launched in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh ahead of the assembly polls in that state.

The Ladki Bahin scheme was formally launched last month. Speaking during rallies, CM Shinde has promised that if the Mahayuti is elected to power again, it would double the amount of the scheme to Rs 3,000.

Echoes in state cabinet



Earlier, the issue also echoed in the state cabinet meeting on Thursday, which witnessed a war of words between Shiv Sena (Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) leaders over the latter releasing ads, dropping reference of Chief Minister Shinde and claiming Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was giving the money to women under CM Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme.



While the issue was raised in the state cabinet on Thursday, Ajit Pawar was not there due to ill-health. Following a presentation on the scheme, Desai questioned how the chief minister’s name could be removed from the advertisement.

Since Pawar was absent, senior NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal pacified him saying Shinde’s name will not be removed from anywhere. CM Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis too tried to ease the situation. Shinde said that all three parties need to work together and avoid any differences.

Earlier, the government informed that 1.59 crore women have been the beneficiaries of this scheme and Rs 4,787 crore have been distributed. Under this scheme, Rs 1,500 will be transferred into the bank accounts of eligible women in the age group of 21 to 65 every month.



Sule slams Mahayuti



Meanwhile, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule said the squabbling among the ruling Mahayuti allies over taking credit for the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme was unfortunate, and it has exposed the real intentions of the government.



The Mahayuti government began to feel affection for “Bahin” (sisters/women) only after facing a debacle in the Lok Sabha elections, she claimed, talking to reporters in Mumbai.

Sule's estranged cousin and NCP chief Ajit Pawar is one of the deputy chief ministers, the other being BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis.

“Ladki Bahin scheme was not brought in for women's empowerment, but for selfish political interests,” the Baramati MP said.

“It is unfortunate that hard-working and self-respecting women are being misled into feeling that they should trust this government. Ministers are fighting with each other to claim credit. This is an insult to the brother-sister bond,” she said.



(With agency inputs)

