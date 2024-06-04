LS poll results early trends | NDA vs INDIA: Who is leading in which state
The NDA has taken a lead in early trends though the INDIA seems to be giving a tough fight. Neck-and-neck contests in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala
As votes were being counted for the 543 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, these are the rough trends that emerged by 9.30 am on Tuesday (June 4):
Overall
The NDA has taken a comprehensive lead in about 300 of the 543 seats with INDIA leading in about 200.
Uttar Pradesh
Of the 80 seats in UP, the BJP is leading in more than 50 while INDIA is leading in about 24.
Maharashtra
Early trends show a neck-and-neck contest in the 48 Maharashtra seats with both NDA and INDIA leading in between 20 and 25 seats.
West Bengal
In West Bengal (42 seats), too, the BJP and TMC were going neck and neck, with both leading in 17-18 seats. Congress is leading in two.
Bihar
In the 40-seat Bihar, the BJP-led NDA has a lead in 14 seats while INDIA is leading in four.
Tamil Nadu
It’s advantage DMK in the 39 seats of Tamil Nadu, with the INDIA member leading in 25 seats, while BJP and AIADMK have leads in one and three seats each.
Madhya Pradesh
The BJP is leading in 20 of the 29 seats, while INDIA has a lead in one.
Karnataka
In the 28-seat Karnataka, BJP is leading in 20, while INDIA is leading in eight seats.
Gujarat
It’s advantage BJP in Gujarat with the saffron party leading in 19 seats while INDIA has four leads.
Andhra Pradesh
Of the 25 seats, NDA has taken a lead in 18 seats, while INDIA is leading in one and the YSRCP in three.
Rajasthan
The BJP has taken an early lead in Rajasthan in 13 seats while INDIA is leading in seven.
Odisha
Of the 21 seats in Odisha, the BJP is leading in 10 seats while BJD is leading in eight.
Kerala
It’s another neck and neck contest in Kerala with both UDF and LDF leading in 8-10 seats. The BJP has one lead.
Delhi
The BJP and AAP are going neck and neck with leads in three seats each.
Others
In Telangana and Haryana, the BJP is leading in 5-6 seats while INDIA bloc is leading in 3-4 seats.
In Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, the BJP is leading.
Among the Northeastern states, BJP is leading in Assam, Tripura, and Manipur, while Congress is leading in Nagaland and Meghalaya. In Arunachal, BJP is leading in one and Congress in the other.