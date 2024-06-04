LS poll results early trends | NDA vs INDIA: Who is leading in which state

As votes were being counted for the 543 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, these are the rough trends that emerged by 9.30 am on Tuesday (June 4):

Overall

The NDA has taken a comprehensive lead in about 300 of the 543 seats with INDIA leading in about 200.

Uttar Pradesh

Of the 80 seats in UP, the BJP is leading in more than 50 while INDIA is leading in about 24.

Maharashtra

Early trends show a neck-and-neck contest in the 48 Maharashtra seats with both NDA and INDIA leading in between 20 and 25 seats.

West Bengal

In West Bengal (42 seats), too, the BJP and TMC were going neck and neck, with both leading in 17-18 seats. Congress is leading in two.

Bihar

In the 40-seat Bihar, the BJP-led NDA has a lead in 14 seats while INDIA is leading in four.

Tamil Nadu

It’s advantage DMK in the 39 seats of Tamil Nadu, with the INDIA member leading in 25 seats, while BJP and AIADMK have leads in one and three seats each.

Madhya Pradesh

The BJP is leading in 20 of the 29 seats, while INDIA has a lead in one.

Karnataka

In the 28-seat Karnataka, BJP is leading in 20, while INDIA is leading in eight seats.

Gujarat

It’s advantage BJP in Gujarat with the saffron party leading in 19 seats while INDIA has four leads.

Andhra Pradesh

Of the 25 seats, NDA has taken a lead in 18 seats, while INDIA is leading in one and the YSRCP in three.

Rajasthan

The BJP has taken an early lead in Rajasthan in 13 seats while INDIA is leading in seven.

Odisha

Of the 21 seats in Odisha, the BJP is leading in 10 seats while BJD is leading in eight.

Kerala

It’s another neck and neck contest in Kerala with both UDF and LDF leading in 8-10 seats. The BJP has one lead.

Delhi

The BJP and AAP are going neck and neck with leads in three seats each.

Others

In Telangana and Haryana, the BJP is leading in 5-6 seats while INDIA bloc is leading in 3-4 seats.

In Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, the BJP is leading.

Among the Northeastern states, BJP is leading in Assam, Tripura, and Manipur, while Congress is leading in Nagaland and Meghalaya. In Arunachal, BJP is leading in one and Congress in the other.