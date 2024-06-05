Lok Sabha polls 2024: All results declared; NDA 294, INDIA 231

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 concluded early on Wednesday (June 5) and the Election Commission of India (EC) declared all results with Prime Minister Narendra Modi poised to form the government for a historic third consecutive term.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 240 of the 543 seats while the Congress bagged 99 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 294 seats while the Opposition INDIA alliance had 231 seats.

The last result to be announced was that of Beed constituency in Maharashtra, where NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidate Bajrang Manohar Sonwane defeated the BJP's Pankaja Munde by 6,553 votes.

While the Lok Sabha has 543 members, counting was held for 542 seats after the BJP's Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed.

According to the final results, the NDA has got a majority in the Lok Sabha, notwithstanding crushing losses in three Hindi heartland states after a bitterly fought election that was projected as a referendum on his popularity.

The BJP, whose candidates contested in the name of Modi, won in 240 seats, falling short of the 272 majority mark and needing the support of allies in the party-led NDA for government formation, a far cry from the 303 and 282 seats it had won in 2019 and 2014, respectively, to have a majority on its own.

With support from key allies N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which won 16 and 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, respectively, and other alliance partners, the NDA crossed the halfway mark.

The Congress, which is part of the opposition INDIA bloc, won 99 seats compared to 52 it won in 2019, eating into the BJP's share in Rajasthan and Haryana.

As the Samajwadi Party kept the INDIA bloc's morale high in Uttar Pradesh with 37 seats, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), another key member of the opposition alliance, won 29 seats in West Bengal, higher than its 2019 tally of 22. The BJP, which had won 18 seats in the last Lok Sabha elections, won 12 seats.

The results did not throw up a landslide victory the BJP-led NDA had hoped for and what was projected by the exit polls.

More than 640 million votes were counted in the world's largest democratic exercise, conducted from April 19 to June 1 in seven phases.

Lok Sabha election results 2024: Party-wise seats Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – 240 Congress – 99 Samajwadi Party (SP) – 37 Trinamool Congress (TMC) – 29 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) – 22 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) – 16 Janata Dal (United) (JDU) – 12 Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) (SHSUBT) – 9 Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCPSP) – 8 Shiv Sena (SHS) – 7 Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) – 5 Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) – 4 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) – 4 Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) – 4 Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) – 3 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) – 3 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) – 3 Janasena Party (JnP) – 2 Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) – CPI(ML)(L) – 2 Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) – 2 Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) – 2 Communist Party of India (CPI) – 2 Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) – 2 Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) – 2 United People’s Party, Liberal (UPPL) – 1 Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) – 1 Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) – 1 Kerala Congress (KEC) – 1 Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) – 1 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – 1 Voice of the People Party (VOTPP) – 1 Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) – 1 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) – 1 Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLTP) – 1 Bharat Adivasi Party (BHRTADVSIP) – 1 Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) – 1 Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) – 1 Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) – ASPKR – 1 Apna Dal (Soneylal) – ADAL – 1 AJSU Party (AJSUP) – 1 All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) – 1 Independents – 7 Total – 543 seats

