Lok Sabha election results 2024: Here is party-wise final tally of all 543 seats

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Wednesday (June 5) declared results of all 543 constituencies in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.



The 2024 Lok Sabha polls were conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 and the counting of votes was done on June 4. All the results were announced early on Wednesday, June 5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised for a historic third consecutive term as the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 240 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) bagged 294 seats while the Opposition INDIA alliance, led by the Congress, won in 231 constituencies.

The Congress was the second-largest party with 99 seats while the Samajwadi Party (SP) was third with 37 seats.

More than 640 million votes were counted in the world’s largest democratic exercise.

Lok Sabha poll results 2024: Party-wise seats

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – 240

Congress – 99

Samajwadi Party (SP) – 37

Trinamool Congress (TMC) – 29

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) – 22

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) – 16

Janata Dal (United) (JDU) – 12

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) (SHSUBT) – 9

Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCPSP) – 8

Shiv Sena (SHS) – 7

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) – 5

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) – 4

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) – 4

Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) – 4

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) – 3

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) – 3

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) – 3

Janasena Party (JnP) – 2

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) – CPI(ML)(L) – 2

Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) – 2

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) – 2

Communist Party of India (CPI) – 2

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) –2

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) –2

United People’s Party, Liberal (UPPL) – 1

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) – 1

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) – 1

Kerala Congress (KEC) – 1

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) – 1

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – 1

Voice of the People Party (VOTPP) – 1

Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) – 1

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) – 1

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLTP) – 1

Bharat Adivasi Party (BHRTADVSIP) – 1

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) – 1

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) – 1

Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) – ASPKR – 1

Apna Dal (Soneylal) – ADAL – 1

AJSU Party (AJSUP) – 1

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) – 1

Independent – 7

Total – 543 seats