LIVE | 543 LS seats, 8,360 candidates: PM Modi leads in Varanasi; Rahul leads in Wayanad, Rae Bareli
As counting of votes begins for the seven-phased Lok Sabha polls, the country waits with bated breath to see the fate of 8,360 candidates in the fray across 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. It's the highest number of candidates since 1996.
Will Varanasi bring back Narendra Modi? Will Rahul Gandhi make it in both Rae Bareli and Wayanad? Will Mahua Moitra be back in Parliament, which earlier expelled her? What about former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Manohar Lal Khattar?
Follow this space to get the latest updates on leading and trailing trends.
2024-06-04 02:44:30
- 4 Jun 2024 4:46 AM GMT
BJP's Lallu Singh narrowly leads in Faizabad
BJP leader leads by just 250 votes against SP's Audhesh Prasad in Faizabad (Ayodhya).
