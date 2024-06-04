LIVE | 543 LS seats, 8,360 candidates: PM Modi leads in Varanasi; Rahul leads in Wayanad, Rae Bareli

As counting of votes begins for the seven-phased Lok Sabha polls, the country waits with bated breath to see the fate of 8,360 candidates in the fray across 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. It's the highest number of candidates since 1996.

Will Varanasi bring back Narendra Modi? Will Rahul Gandhi make it in both Rae Bareli and Wayanad? Will Mahua Moitra be back in Parliament, which earlier expelled her? What about former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Manohar Lal Khattar?

