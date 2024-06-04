Ladakh: Independent candidate Md Haneefa Jan leads in triangular contest

Known for its geostrategic location bordering China and Pakistan, Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency may spring a surprise with independent candidate Mohammed Haneefa Jan securing a lead over his Congress and BJP rivals.

File photo of Mohammed Haneefa Jan's election rally

Jan is pitted against Congress’ Tsering Namgyal and BJP’s Tashi Gyalson. The BJP won Ladakh seat in both 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections when the region was a part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. These are the first elections after the abrogation of Article 370 and Ladakh being granted the Union Territory status.



People in Ladakh are disillusioned with the BJP over its alleged failure to grant constitutional safeguards to the region in the last five years of its tenure at the Centre.



Protests and political disillusionment over the last four years shaped Ladakh’s electoral landscape. There has been an increasing demand, across religious lines, for statehood and constitutional guarantees under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for Ladakh “to protect its unique culture, language, environment”.



Though Haneefa Jan has increased his lead over his rivals and is expected to emerge victorious, it would be too early to comment as to how he will fulfil the demand of constitutional safeguards for the region.