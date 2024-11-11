Kerala: Rahul vows to make Wayanad world’s ‘best tourism destination’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday pledged to make Wayanad in Kerala “the best tourism destination in the world” as he campaigned for his sister and Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the final day of campaigning for the Lok Sabha by-election.

"As a challenge, I will help her (Priyanka) to make Wayanad the best tourism destination in the world," Rahul told a gathering followed by a roadshow with Priyanka from the Assumption Junction to the Chungam Junction in Sultan Bathery area.

Power of love

Rahul said Wayanad taught him that the word “love” has a great place in politics. "I did not use that word but the people of Wayanad taught me that the word has a great place in politics.”

Love and affection, he said, were the only weapons to combat hatred and anger.

Crowds cheer Gandhis

A huge crowd gathered on both sides of the road from Assumption Junction to Chungam Junction to cheer the Gandhi siblings.

The Wayanad by-election of November 13 is taking place as Rahul vacated the seat following his victory also in Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh in this year’s parliamentary elections.