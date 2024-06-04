J-K: Baramulla ‘takes revenge’ by voting in jailed Engineer Rashid

The electoral battle in Baramulla was largely seen as a “two-way contest”, between former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of the National Conference (NC) and Sajad Lone, the leader of his faction of the People’s Conference. This was until jailed politician 'Engineer' Abdul Rashid Sheikh entered the scene.

By 1.50 pm on Tuesday (June 4), the two heavyweights of Kashmir Valley politics were trailing by miles behind the incarcerated politician. Engineer Rashid had a whopping lead of some 96,000 votes over his nearest contestant, Omar, who conceded defeat in the election.

It was all about an emotive slogan

In fact, the tension sparked in the NC by Rashid’s entry into the electoral fight in north Kashmir had been palpable. The traditional “sadak, bijli, paani” (roads, electricity and drinking water) rhetoric vanished into thin air.

In Baramulla, it was all about “jail ka badla vote se” (countering prison with vote) — chanted by the young Abrar Rashid, Engineer Rashid’s son.

Although Sajad Lone’s slogan “Dignity and Development” did matter in parts of Handwara, his hometown, and the neighbouring Kupwara district, it lacked mass appeal across North Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah’s slogan “Hal hi Hal Hai” (Plough — NC’s party symbol — is the solution) made an impact across several Assembly segments in North Kashmir. However, the slogans raised by Rashid’s supporters — mostly first-time voters, both young and old — were akin to a new script.

Touching a chord with the youth

Srinagar-based English daily Kashmir Observer, in its editorial, noted that Rashid’s entry into the electoral fray has “injected a new factor” into what was previously perceived as a two-way electoral fight between the NC and the PC.

“The implications of Rashid’s candidacy are profound and promise to make the north Kashmir constituency a battleground like never before,” the KO editorial read.

Moreover, it said the response to Abrar Rashid’s electoral campaign in the absence of his jailed father has been “overwhelming”, especially among the young voters. The youth, according to the newspaper, saw Rashid as a “symbol of resistance against the status quo”.

'Voice of the Valley'

However, Engineer Rashid’s appeal did not remain limited to the young voters alone.

A viral video of an old Kashmiri woman, who was being offered help to reach the polling station, said her vote could make a difference in seeing Engineer Rashid freed from captivity. “At this age, I voted with the hope that Engineer Rashid is freed from prison,” the old lady could be heard saying in the video, with tears rolling down her cheeks.

Many young and old voters in north Kashmir hail Rashid as the “Voice of the Valley”. In the 2019 parliamentary elections, he obtained over one lakh votes from the Baramulla segment. To many political observers, such a performance was unprecedented for a maverick politician. They believed Rashid’s candidacy could influence and divide votes across different Assembly segments that comprise Baramulla constituency.

And, it seems they were right.

Sympathy plus popularity

According to Riyaz Ahmad, a veteran political analyst, the sympathy factor due to Rashid’s incarceration, coupled with his undisputed popularity, made him a “formidable contender” in the electoral race for the north Kashmir seat.

Faheem, an engineering student from north Kashmir, said he voted for the first time in his life. His sole motivation to vote was to assist Abrar Rashid’s emotive electoral campaign. “I even motivated a few of my friends and batchmates to vote for Engineer Rashid. All of them were initially reluctant but understood after my insistence,” Faheem told The Federal.

Abrar’s narrative was simple and emotive. He asked people to vote so that he could meet his father outside prison. Engineer Rashid’s old parents cast their vote, and the moment was captured. They also said they wanted to see their son released.

Civil liberty and Kashmir’s autonomy

Engineer Rashid’s brand of no-nonsense politics is characterised by his unambiguous stance on civil liberty and Kashmir’s autonomy. His stance on important issues undoubtedly struck a chord with the voters in north Kashmir.

The Baramulla constituency encompasses the Assembly segments of four districts — Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, and Budgam. It comprises 18 Assembly segments —Karnah, Trehgam, Lolab, Kupwara, Handwara, and Langate in frontier district Kupwara; Uri, Baramulla, Sopore, Rafiabad, Gulmarg, Wagoora-Kreeri, and Pattan in Baramulla district; Sonawari, Bandipora, Gurez (ST) in Bandipora district; and Budgam and Beerwah in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Why he is in Tihar jail

Rashid, who started his political career in 2008 after resigning from his job as a construction engineer, is popularly known as Engineer Rashid. Chairperson of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), Engineer Rashid, 57, is fighting the electoral battle as an independent candidate.

On October 19, 2015, a group of right-wing supporters attacked Rashid with bottles of black ink while he was addressing the media in New Delhi as an Independent legislator from J&K. Rashid had hosted a beef party at Kashmir’s MLA hostel on October 8, 2015. This had angered the right-wing ecosystem, resulting in an attack on him in New Delhi.

Engineer Rashid, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail, is facing UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) charges. Immediately after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, Rashid was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a case related to alleged terror funding, a charge denied by Rashid and his family.

'Lives in the hearts of the people'

Rashid is a two-time MLA from north Kashmir’s Langate Assembly segment. Earlier, he was considered a close confidante of slain Hurriyat leader and PC founder Abdul Gani Lone, father of Sajad Lone. Rashid parted ways and made a mark on the valley’s political landscape by successfully contesting the Assembly elections in 2008. He won the same seat (Langate) in the 2014 Assembly elections.

In the 2019 parliamentary polls, Engineer Rashid secured a 22.41 per cent vote share in the Baramulla segment and stood third in the race. “Engineer Rashid Sahab lives in the hearts of the people (of Kashmir). We are confident we have got many more votes. Rashid Sahab is a serious contender,” an AIP spokesperson had told The Federal after the polls.

And yes, he indeed was.