INDIA bloc not sure about forming govt: Pawar

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday (June 4) said the INDIA alliance leaders will meet in Delhi on Wednesday to decide the future course of action while also stating that the Opposition bloc was not likely to form the government.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai as the trends indicated the BJP might not achieve majority on its own in the Lok Sabha polls, Pawar said he had not spoken to JDU leader Nitish Kumar or TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, contrary to media reports.

“I spoke to Mallikarjun Kharge and Sitaram Yechury. The INDIA alliance meeting is likely to be held in Delhi tomorrow. Final decision is expected to be taken by this evening. Accordingly, I will be in Delhi,” Pawar said.

To a question who would be the next prime minister, Pawar said, “We have not given it a thought. I am not sure if the INDIA alliance can form government. We will meet tomorrow and take a decision unanimously on the future course of action,” he said.

The results in Uttar Pradesh had given a new direction to the INDIA alliance, he said, noting that even where the BJP was winning, its victory margins were narrow, compared to the last time.

He also expressed satisfaction with his own party's performance, saying it contested 10 seats and was ahead in 7.

(With agency inputs)

