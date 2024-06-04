INDIA bloc alleges slow counting in UP, Bihar, questions ECI over its pace

Even as the initial trends suggest that the NDA is leading on 34 out of 40 seats in Bihar, the INDIA bloc have questioned the delay in counting in the state and urged the Election Commission of India to intervene.

Taking to social media platform X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Why is there so much delay in counting in UP and Bihar @ECIVEEP? It is completely abnormal. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also tweeted, saying, “Why these election results are held up? What’s going on @ECIVEEP?”



The Samajwadi Party has also posted on its official X handle that the counting of votes is slow in the constituencies where their party is leading and figures are not being uploaded on EC’s website on time. The party has also urged its leaders and activists to stay put at the counting centres and leave only when they are awarded the certificate for victory.





सूचना है कि जिन सीटों पर समाजवादी पार्टी आगे है, उनपर मतगणना की गति धीमी है और आंकड़े समय पर चुनाव आयोग की वेबसाइट पर अपलोड नहीं हो रहे।



अतः चुनाव आयोग से अनुरोध है कि मतगणना सुचारे रूप से हो और आंकड़े समय पर उपलब्ध कराएं जाए।@ECISVEEP @ceoup — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) June 4, 2024

Senior RJD leader Manoj Jha also alleged that the counting is slow in Bihar. Talking to PTI, he said, “The claim of ‘400 paar’ has been blown away. BJP itself is not close to majority mark. 2-2.5 lakh votes have been counted on all the 40 seats in Bihar whereas 9.5-10 lakh votes are to be counted. The counting is slow in Bihar. I would request the ECI to ensure the pace of counting as it is in other parts of the country.”





VIDEO | Here's what RJD leader Manoj Jha said on ongoing counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections.



