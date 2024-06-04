Himachal Pradesh: BJP ahead in all four LS seats, Kangana and Anurag leading

The BJP is ahead of the Congress in all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, according to Election Commission trends.

BJP's candidate from Mandi, actress Kangana Ranaut, is leading by a margin of 54,042 votes, while Union Minister Anurag Thakur, seeking a fifth term from the Hamirpur seat, is ahead by a margin of 1,30,696 votes, as per the poll panel's data.

Former BJP state president and sitting BJP MP from Shimla seat, Suresh Kashyap, is leading by 70,171 votes.

Congress’ Anand Sharma accepts defeat

Former Union minister and Congress candidate from Kangra seat, Anand Sharma, accepted defeat to BJP's Rajiv Bhardwaj. Sharma is trailing by 2,04,650 votes to his BJP rival.

"Contesting from Kangra was a splendid experience and I accept my defeat humbly and congratulate Rajiv Bhardwaj for his success," Sharma said. “I am thankful to the Congress party leadership and colleagues who trusted me and I accepted the party's decision knowing that Kangra was a BJP bastion," he told PTI.

"I am grateful to the people of Kangra and Chamba for their love and affection," he added.

Suresh Kashyap told PTI that the results seem to be on the lines of exit polls and people have made up their minds to make Narendra Modi the prime minister for a third term. The BJP leader expressed his gratitude to the party leaders, workers, and voters.

Kangana Ranaut, Vikramaditya Singh offered prayers

Earlier in the day, both Kangana Ranaut and her Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh offered prayers to win from the Mandi seat. While Singh visited the Jakhoo temple with his family members, videos of Ranaut offering prayers surfaced on social media.

Bypolls for 6 assembly seats

Counting began at 8 am at 80 counting centres across the state for Himachal Pradesh's four Lok Sabha seats and six assembly constituencies where bypolls were held, officials said. The bypolls were held on June 1, simultaneously with elections to the four Lok Sabha seats.

The assembly constituencies where bypolls were held are Sujanpur, Dharamshala, Lahaul & Spiti, Barsar, Gagret and Kutlehar.

(With agency inputs)