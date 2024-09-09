Haryana polls: JJP, ASP alliance releases second list of 12 candidates

Chandigarh, Sep 9 (PTI) The Jannayak Janta Party and Azad Samaj Party alliance on Monday released their second list of 12 candidates for the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls.

While the JJP will contest Panchkula, Ambala Cantt, Pehowa, Kaithal, Ganaur, Safidon, Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Pataudi, Gurgaon and Ferozepur Jhirka segments, the ASP will fight the Ambala City and Nilokheri constituencies.

Among the JJP candidates, Sushila Deswal will take on Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi while Avtar Kardhan will take on BJP's sitting MLA Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt.

ASP's Parul Nagpal has been fielded from Ambala City, from where Haryana Minister Aseem Goel is seeking re-election while Karan Singh Bhukkal has been fielded from Nilokheri, according to a JJP-ASP release here.

The JJP and Chandra Shekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) recently announced their alliance for the upcoming Haryana assembly polls. The JJP will contest 70 of the 90 Assembly seats, while the ASP will field its candidates on 20 seats.

Earlier on September 4, the two allies had released the first list of 19 party candidates fielding former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala from Uchana Kalan, from where he is a sitting MLA.

In that list, while 15 candidates were from the JJP camp, four candidates figured from the ASP party.

JJP legislator Amarjeet Dhanda will seek re-election from Julana segment while from Dabwali segment, the JJP has fielded Dushyant's brother and senior leader Digvijay Singh Chautala.

The JJP is headed by Dushyant and Digvijay's father and former MP Ajay Singh Chautala. PTI

