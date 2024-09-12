Haryana polls: Congress releases 3rd and 4th lists; Surjewala’s son finds a place

The Congress has released its third and fourth lists of a total 45 candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, taking the total number of candidates declared to 86. The total number of seats in 90.

On Thursday (September 12), the party released its fourth list of five candidates. The day before, the party released its third list of 40 candidates, fielding party MP Randeep Surjewala’s son Aditya Surjewala from Kaithal.

Known names

In the fourth list, the party fielded Parimal Pari from Ambala Cantt, Sachin Kundu from Panipat Rural, Satbir Dublain from Narwana (SC), Sarva Mitra Kamboj from Rania, and Rohit Nagar from Tigaon.

The third list also includes former deputy chief minister Chander Mohan from Panchkula, former minister Nirmal Singh from Ambala City, Akram Khan from Jagadhri, Balwan Singh Daulatpuria from Fatehabad, Ram Niwas Rara from Hisar, Pradeep Narwal from Bawani Khera (SC), and Mohammad Israil from Hathin.

Besides Aditya Surjewala, whose father has been an MLA from Kaithal, Hisar MP Jai Prakash’s son Vikas has been fielded from Kalayat, and Ambala MP Varun Chaudhary’s wife Pooja Chaudhary has entered the fray from Mulana (SC) seat. It was earlier represented by Varun Chaudhary.

Turncoats get the boot

From Pehowa in Kurukshetra district, the party has fielded Mandeep Singh Chatha while Gokul Setia is the Congress candidate from Sirsa, from where Haryana Lokhit Party chief Gopal Kanda is the sitting MLA.

In Ellenabad, from where INLD senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala is seeking re-election, the Congress has fielded Bharat Singh Beniwal while former MLA Ram Niwas Ghorela has been fielded from Barwala, Rakesh Kumar Kamboj from Indri, and Sumita Virk from Karnal. Another senior leader Akram Khan has been fielded from Jagadhri.

However, turncoat Independent legislators Sombir Sangwan and Randhir Gollen, who were eyeing tickets from Dadri and Pundri, have not found a place in the list.

Congress leaves out four seats

The Congress has not named candidates for four seats — Sohna, Bhiwani, Narnaund, and Uklana — fuelling speculation over the possibility of a last-minute tie-up on those seats.

The Congress had been engaged in seat-sharing talks with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Haryana polls, with hard bargaining going on from both sides. However, the talks hit a deadlock and the AAP has released multiple lists since then.

Some Congress leaders have expressed reservations over a tie-up with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Thursday is the last day for the filing of nominations.

Previous lists

The Congress on Friday declared 32 candidates for the polls, fielding former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, state unit chief Udai Bhan from Hodal, and wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana.

The party had first released a list of 31 candidates and a little later, in a statement, said the CEC had approved the candidature of Balbir Singh from the Israna (reserved for the Scheduled Castes) constituency.

The party declared nine candidates on Sunday. It has renominated all its 28 MLAs. Besides Hooda, Bhan, and Phogat, the Congress has also fielded Mewa Singh from Ladwa to take on Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Assembly elections in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.

(With agency inputs)