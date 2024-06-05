From Bihar's Shambhavi to Rajasthan's Sanjana, meet youngest MPs of new Lok Sabha

At least four candidates, all aged 25 and three of them women, are set to become the youngest MPs after winning the Lok Sabha elections, the results of which were declared on Tuesday (June 4).

Among these, Pushpendra Saroj and Priya Saroj emerged victorious in UP after contesting on Samajwadi Party ticket. Shambhavi Choudhary won the elections from Bihar on LJP ticket, while Sanjana Jatav of the Congress registered a victory in Rajasthan.



Shambhavi Choudhary



Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Shambhavi Choudhary became one of the youngest MPs after she won the Lok Sabha elections from Bihar's Samastipur, defeating Sunny Hazari of the Congress by 1,87,251 votes.





VIDEO | Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Shambhavi Choudhary has won Bihar's Samastipur Lok Sabha seat becoming one of the youngest MPs.



"I extend my wishes to the people of Samastipur. I would say that they have taken the right decision, and I will try to live up to their… pic.twitter.com/JDb1lVNFYC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 5, 2024

Daughter of a senior JDU minister in the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, Ashok Kumar Choudhary, Shambhavi has made her debut in the electoral politics with a thumping win from this reserved constituency.



She graduated from the Lady Shri Ram College and did her master’s in sociology from the Delhi School of Economics. She is a third-generation politician. While her father is a minister in the Bihar government, her grandfather Mahavir Choudhary was also a state minister when the Congress ruled the state.



Sanjana Jatav



Sanjana Jatav, 25, won Bharatpur Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan after defeating former MP and BJP candidate Ramswaroop Koli by 51,983 votes.



Sanjana had also fought the 2023 assembly elections from Alwar’s Kathumar constituency, but lost to BJP's Ramesh Khedi by just 409 votes. Sanjana is married to Kaptan Singh, a Rajasthan police constable.





VIDEO | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's what Sanjana Jatav, one of the youngest MPs in Lok Sabha, said about her win from Bharatpur constituency. She hails from Dalit community.



"The one who does hard work, always progresses. We did not stop during campaign. Party has given me… pic.twitter.com/Jo1uu3Vc1q — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 5, 2024

Mother of two and hailing from the Dalit community, Jatav attributed her victory to the people’s faith in her. “I thank the party leadership for giving me this opportunity and the people of Bharatpur for their immense support,” she said.



Pushpendra Saroj



Pushpendra Saroj, won UP's Kaushambi Lok Sabha seat, on Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket, defeating sitting BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar by a margin of 1,03,944 votes.



He is the son of Inderjit Saroj who is a five-time MLA and national general secretary of the party. Notably, Pushpendra’s father had lost this seat to Sonkar in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.



Pushpendra made his political debut after completing his BSc in Accounting and Management from Queen Mary University of London.

Priya Saroj

The 25-year-old also fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on an SP ticket in Uttar Pradesh's Machhlishahr seat. She defeated sitting BJP MP Bholanath by a margin of 35,850 votes. Priya is the daughter of three-time MP Toofani Saroj.





मछलीशहर की जनता ने इतिहास रच दिया है,

यह संविधान की जीत है, यह इंडिया की जीत है 🇮🇳

ये लोकतंत्र की जीत है!

धन्यवाद मछलीशहर🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/a295jCAmtg — Priya saroj ( socialist ) (@PriyaSarojSP) June 5, 2024



