Facebook user booked for inciting violence ahead of vote counting in UP’s Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jun 3 (PTI) A case has been registered against a Facebook user who allegedly incited violence with weapons ahead of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, the social media cell of the Ballia Police said in a statement on Monday.

Ahead of vote counting, Brahmanwadi Chandrashekhar Choubey is inciting people to reach the Ballia Naveen Sabzi Mandi Sthal with weapons through a post on his Facebook account, they said.

According to the police, a case has been registered against Choubey in Ballia City Kotwali police station and the police team is trying to arrest him.

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections will be held at the Naveen Sabzi Mandi Sthal in Ballia on June 4.

Police informed that they have made tight security arrangements for the counting of votes on Tuesday.

By keeping a close watch on various social media platforms, those who spread anarchy and incite violence are being identified, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)