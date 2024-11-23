Election Results 2024 LIVE | Maharashtra, Jharkhand polling begins; NDA has edge

After a bitter battle for 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra and 81 Assembly segments in Jharkhand, it’s time for the people’s mandate, as counting begins in both states.

With a dramatic change in its political dynamics over the last two and a half years following a split in the regional forces like Shiv Sena and NCP, Maharashtra witnessed an intense battle between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) grouping. The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, while the MVA has Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) as its constituents.



High-stakes battle in Maharashtra

The mandate will be crucial for regional satraps like Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar who are engaged in an intense and riveting battle to seek popular legitimacy for their parties, and which way the voters turn could spell the end of the road for two of them today. Moreover, how the parties of these top state leaders perform is bound to dictate the politics of the two national parties – Congress and BJP.

Among the Mahayuti allies, the BJP contested 148 seats, followed by Shiv Sena (Shinde) with 81, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP with 59. In the MVA, the Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and the NCP (SP) 86.

The high voter turnout, the state recorded a polling percentage of 66.05 per cent, its highest since 1995, has given confidence to both sides that the mandate will more or less be decisive. Both the ruling and Opposition alliance have maintained that the surge in voters will work in their favour.



However, with several smaller players like VBA, MNS and AIMIM, and a large number of Independents, which include rebels of the six major parties, contesting the elections, the two sides may have to take support from others. A whopping 2,086 Independent candidates are in fray in, an indication that they may well play an important role in the government formation.

The poll season was dominated by conflicting narratives ranging from the Opposition MVA’s planks of economic distress, farmers’ woes, the Centre's "discrimination" against Maharashtra and the BJP's alleged role in breaking up the two regional parties to the ruling Mahayuti alliance touting its welfare schemes, development projects and the Hindutva agenda against what it slammed as the MVA's appeasement politics.



Will BJP wrest power in Jharkhand?

Jharkhand witnessed a fierce electoral battle between the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-led NDA, with the former seeking to retain power and the latter attempting to wrest it from the ruling dispensation.

The NDA attacked the JMM-led coalition over corruption and infiltration, criticising ruling party leaders, including the chief minister, who is out on bail.

The ruling dispensation, on the other hand, wooed voters with promises of welfare schemes and accusations against the BJP-led Centre for "unleashing" the ED and CBI against rival parties.

Hemant Soren also hit out at the saffron camp, alleging that the Opposition party spent over Rs 500 crore on "malicious campaigns" against him.



The NDA fielded candidates in 68 seats followed by allies AJSU Party in 10, JD(U) in 2, and Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) in 1. Of the INDIA bloc, JMM fielded candidates in 43 seats, Congress in 30, and RJD in 6, with some friendly contests on certain seats.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the contest was close, with JMM winning 30 seats and BJP securing 25, down from 37 in 2014. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won a comfortable majority with 47 seats.

Bypoll counting

Bypoll counting across 14 states will also happen today. In Kerala's Wayanad, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her LS electoral debut.