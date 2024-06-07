Election highlights India's growing census problems

The world’s biggest democracy hasn’t had a census in over a decade. The next one could reshape the country’s electoral system — unless leaders delay further.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have failed to maintain a majority government in this week’s national election count. The party’s loss of over 60 seats comes at a time when India’s political representation is at a crossroads, caught between outdated population data and anachronistic electoral rules.

The lower house of Parliament, the Lok Sabha, is made up of 543 members, each representing a constituency in a state or Union Territory, governed by the central government. The constitution demands that states are allocated a number of seats proportional to their population.

In theory, these allocations should be updated after each census. But a raft of amendments have kept the Lok Sabha’s state-wise seat allocations locked to the populations recorded in the 1971 census, more than 50 years ago.

Population changes

But India’s population has changed massively in the last half-century. The Central government introduced a National Family Planning Program in the 1950s, aiming to trade population growth for economic development by incentivising families to limit themselves to two children.

Southern states took up these family planning policies enthusiastically. Northern states did not.

Family planning, along with the education of women and better governance, have led to the southern states outperforming the northern ones in terms of human development indicators.

The result in 2024 is an India with many more people in the north: