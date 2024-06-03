EC releases SOP for candidates seeking verification of EVMs

The Election Commission (EC) has released a standard operating procedure (SOP) document for candidates who may want to request checking and verification of electronic voting machines (EVMs), memory chips, control units etc after the declaration of Lok Sabha results on Tuesday (June 4).

There are some norms:

1. Only the first and second runners-up can ask for checking and verification

2. Application for checking and verification to be made within seven days of declaration of result

3. Eligible candidates cannot ask for more than 5 per cent of total EVMs to be checked and verified

4. In case both eligible candidates request checking and verification, they can each ask for only 2.5 per cent of the total EVMs to be checked

5. A candidate has to pay Rs 40,000 +18 per cent GST per EVM for the process. For instance, if 5 per cent comes to 20 EVMs in a constituency, the candidate will have to pay over Rs 9 lakh for checking and verifying the result