Furnish proof of allegations by 7 pm, EC tells Jairam Ramesh

The Election Commission has asked Congress leader Jairam Ramesh to provide factual details to support his claims that attempts were made to influence 150 district magistrates and collectors ahead of the June 4 vote count for Lok Sabha elections.

The EC dug its heels in on Monday (June 3) refusing to grant additional time to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on this matter.

Ramesh was asked by the poll panel to submit factual details by Sunday evening of the allegations that he made in a social media post recently.

Ramesh wrote to the EC on Monday seeking a week more to submit his reply.

In a letter to Ramesh, the EC said, "The Commission hereby outrightly rejects your request for time extension and directs you to file your response along with the factual matrix/ basis of your allegation by 7 PM today -- June 3, failing which it would be presumed that you have nothing substantive to say in the matter and the Commission would proceed ahead to take appropriate action".

The EC said his allegation that attempts have been made to influence the district magistrates of around 150 parliamentary constituencies, who are also the returning officers and district election officers, has serious connotation and direct bearing on the sanctity of the counting process scheduled for Tuesday.

The EC said no DM has reported any such undue influence as alleged by him.

