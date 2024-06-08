Drumbeaters trying to justify Modi’s ‘pathetic electoral performance’: Congress

The Congress has called the mandate of the Lok Sabha polls a “moral, political and personal” defeat for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his electoral performance “pathetic”.

The BJP has won 240 seats in the just-concluded elections, falling short of the halfway mark in the 543-member House, but the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) together won 293 seats. The Congress has won 99 seats, while the INDIA bloc together scraped together 234.

“One-third Pradhan Mantri” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted on Saturday (June 8) that the “drumbeaters” were trying to find silver linings in “Modi’s pathetic electoral performance”. “It is being propagated that Mr Narendra Modi is the first to receive a mandate thrice in a row after Jawaharlal Nehru. How leading a party to 240 seats and becoming a ‘one-third’ Pradhan Mantri is a mandate is not explained,” the Congress leader said. “Nehru, on the other hand, got 364 seats in 1952, 371 seats in 1957, and 361 seats in 1962 — a 2/3rd majority each time. Yet he remained a complete democrat, nurturing Parliament so very carefully with his constant presence,” Ramesh posted on X.

