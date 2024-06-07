Defeat of DK Shivakumar’s brother re-ignites feud with Deve Gowda family

The victory of popular cardiologist and BJP candidate Dr. CN Manjunath over DK Suresh in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency has again ignited a prolonged political war between the families of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

The electoral verdict not only underscores Dr Manjunath’s successful transition from the field of medicine to politics but also signifies a significant challenge from the family of Deve Gowda, whose son-in-law he is, to the entrenched political dominance of the Shivakumar family.

Feuding families

Dr Manjunath fought on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket as part of a deal with the Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular). The political rivalry between two powerful families is not new. Their ego clashes for leadership in the Vokkaliga heartland of the Old Mysuru region are akin to a snake-and-ladder game.

After being humiliated by a Congress blitzkrieg in the May 2023 Assembly elections, which saw the JD(S) reduced to a mere 19 seats in Karnataka, the Deve Gowda family, which runs the party, decided to strike back in the Lok Sabha battle.

JD(S) strikes back

To defeat Shivakumar on his home turf, Deve Gowda fielded Dr. Manjunath, a former director of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007. This proved to be a masterstroke.

Deve Gowda and his son-cum-former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy were upset by Shivakumar’s rise in last year’s state elections. They took revenge by deciding to humble DK Suresh, who was the only Congress victory from Karnataka in the 2019 general elections.

Vokkaliga belt

This forced Shivakumar to concentrate more on Bengaluru Rural than the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region. Ultimately, it worked well for the Deve Gowda family, as Dr. Manjunath defeated Suresh by more than 2 lakh votes.

Additionally, Kumaraswamy won in Mandya and the party's Mallesh Babu won in Kolar. The JD(S) only lost Hassan where the candidate was Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna, now disgraced over allegations of forced sex with scores of women.

Shivakumar’s defence

Deve Gowda’s family also had a grouse to settle because they believed it was Shivakumar who was behind the large-scale distribution of pen drives showing alleged porn videos of Revanna.

Shivakumar says Dr. Manjunath’s victory is a win for the doctor, and not the JD(S) or the Deve Gowda family. But he admits that he did not expect his brother to lose this badly.

Who is Manjunath?

Manjunath, a soft-spoken medical professional who has always had good relations with all politicians, headed the Jayadeva Institute from 2006 to 2024 -- a span of 18 years.

His career in medicine has been marked by a commitment to healthcare excellence, earning him a formidable reputation. Under his leadership, the Jayadeva Institute has emerged as India's leading cardiac care facility, renowned for providing affordable and high-quality healthcare.

Medical excellence

Dr. Manjunath’s initiatives have significantly improved access to cardiac care for the underserved, solidifying his image as a compassionate and effective healthcare leader. He has won numerous awards and accolades, nationally and internationally.

His medical career endowed him with a reputation for integrity and service, qualities that resonated with voters seeking credible and trustworthy candidates. His campaign likely emphasized healthcare reform, leveraging his expertise to propose practical and impactful solutions. The focus on healthcare improvements, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, resonated with the electorate, highlighting the critical need for a robust healthcare system.

Wooing voters

Dr. Manjunath’s campaign stood out for its emphasis on transparency, professional competence, and development. By focusing his platform on these themes, he distinguished himself from traditional political figures and appealed to a wide spectrum of voters, a Congress MLA told The Federal.

Voters’ preference for professional integrity over political dynasties worked in Dr. Manjunath’s favour. His portrayal as a non-traditional candidate with a new vision contrasted with the established political families often mired in allegations of corruption and nepotism.

The doctor’s victory, supported by the Deve Gowda family, signals a significant challenge to the political influence of the Shivakumar family. This is not the end of their war.