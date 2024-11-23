Congress bags Channapatna, Union Minister Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil loses

C P Yogeeshwara of the Congress defeated Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy (JDS) to win the Channapatna Assembly bypoll in Karnataka on Saturday (November 23).

Yogeeshwara, who had quit the BJP and joined the Congress ahead of the bypoll, defeated Nikhil, grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, by a margin of 25,413 votes. Yogeeshwara, a five-time MLA and a former minister, got 1,12,642 votes. Nikhil secured 87,229 votes.

Channapatna seat had been a prestige battle between Kumaraswamy and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Deve Gowda, former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, and Kumaraswamy among others had campaigned for Nikhil.

This was the third straight election loss for 36-year-old Nikhil. In 2019, he lost the Mandya Lok Sabha poll to Independent Sumalatha, wife of late Kannada actor Ambareesh, and in 2023, he tasted defeat in Ramanagara in the Karnataka Assembly polls.

