Cong gives tough contest to BJP in Rajasthan, tries to open account in Gujarat

The BJP which swept 24 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan in the 2019 polls, is facing a tough contest from the Congress this time.

The Grand Old Party which failed to secure a single seat in both Rajasthan and neighbouring Gujarat in the 2019 polls, is also trying to open its account in the latter state where the saffron party has a strong influence.

Rajasthan is witnessing a neck-on-neck contest between the BJP and the Congress with the saffron party leading in 13 seats while the Congress is ahead in nine.

Prominent BJP candidates including Union cabinet ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla are leading from their respective constituencies of Bikaner, Jodhpur and Kota.

In Gujarat, the BJP is leading in 24 seats while the Congress is leading in Patan.

Among BJP candidates leading in Gujarat are Union ministers Amit Shah, Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottambhai Rupala

In the 2019 polls, the BJP had swept all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat.