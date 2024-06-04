Chhattisgarh BJP unit prepares 201kg laddus; Bengaluru HQ lit up in anticipation of victory

As the counting to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is all set to begin, the BJP Raipur unit has already prepared 201 kg of different types of laddus in anticipation of their victory.

BJP district vice-president Lalit Jai Singh told ANI that they have set the target to distribute 201 kg of laddus and they have ordered 11 types of laddus. “We will distribute laddus from noon till 11pm at night,” Singh told the news agency.

According to Singh, they have ordered different types of laddus made of besan, atta, coconut, chocolate, boondi etc.

Further he claimed that there is a BJP wave in the country and PM Modi has set a target of winning 400 seats. The BJP expects to win this election with a comfortable margin, he added exuding confidence. In the previous 2019 elections, the BJP had won over 11 seats, while Congress was victorious in two seats.

Jaipur and Bengaluru BJP HQ decorated

Meanwhile, BJP headquarters in Jaipur was decorated ahead of the counting in the Lok Sabha elections, while the Bengaluru HQ was also lit up.

Exit polls have predicted that the Narendra Modi government will come back for a third term with a massive majority. While some polls have indicated that the BJP-led NDA may cross the 400 seats mark, others have even suggested that the BJP may do well in the southern states and open its account for the first time in states like Kerala.

The Narendra Modi government is seeking a third term in this national polls, while the Congress and its partners are putting up a strong fight to stop the saffron party from assuming power.