BJP-led NDA is now ‘Muslim-mukht, Christian-mukht’, says Omar Abdullah

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has now become exclusively Hindu dominated and free of all minorities following the Lok Sabha elections, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said on Friday (June7).

Even as the NDA coalition is gearing up to form the government in the Centre, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir hit out at the coalition led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for almost no representation of minorities in the government.

“It’s not just the BJP, the NDA is Muslim-mukth, Christian-mukth, Buddhist-mukth, Sikh-mukth and yet the government will claim to represent 140 crore Indians,” Abdullah wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

One Muslim candidate

Omar Abdullah was reacting to a report stating that the MPs elected from the BJP and various other parties that are part of the NDA were Hindus.

The Lok Sabha battle for 543 seats was held from April 19 to June 1. The BJP won 240 seats while its partners have won 53 seats.

The BJP fielded only one Muslim candidate Abdul Salam from Kerala’s Malappuram constituency, who was defeated by Indian Union Muslim League leader Mohammed Basheer.