BJP leads in all 7 Delhi seats; Jolt for Congress-AAP jolt

In a sweep like in the last two Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on Tuesday in all seven constituencies in the national capital, delivering a blow to the Congress-AAP alliance.

Although traditional rivals Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came together in Delhi to fight the elections, BJP nominees led in all the constituencies after initially taking early leads in five.

Veteran Congress leader JP Agarwal, a former MP, was the only one giving a challenge to the BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal but he too trailed by 200 votes as the vote count continued.

BJP leads

BJP candidates were forging also ahead of their rivals in New Delhi (Bansuri Swaraj), West Delhi (Kamaljeet Sehrawat), North West Delhi (Yoginder Chandolia), East Delhi (Harsh Malhotra), North East Delhi (Manoj Tiwari) and South Delhi (Ramvir Singh Bidhuri). Earlier, the AAP’s Sahiram Pahalwan was leading over Bidhuri in South Delhi.

INDIA alliance

This is the first time the Congress and the AAP, which rules Delhi, came together to fight the Lok Sabha elections jointly. The Congress contested three seats and the AAP the remaining four.

Ahead of the polling on May 25, former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar of the Congress was widely tipped to beat Manoj Tiwari of the BJP in the North East Delhi constituency.