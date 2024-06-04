BJP leads in 6 of the 7 seats in Delhi, Congress in one

Despite a Congress-AAP alliance in the capital, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently leading in six of the city’s seven Lok Sabha seats, leaving the Congress ahead in just one constituency.

Veteran Congress leader JP Agarwal, a former MP, was ahead of others in Chandni Chowk constituency, making him the only one from the Opposition INDIA bloc to give a real challenge to the BJP.

BJP candidates were forging ahead in New Delhi (Bansuri Swaraj), West Delhi (Kamaljeet Sehrawat), North West Delhi (Yoginder Chandolia), East Delhi (Harsh Malhotra), North East Delhi (Manoj Tiwari) and South Delhi (Ramvir Singh Bidhuri) as counting of millions of votes continued.



Earlier, the AAP’s Sahiram Pahalwan was leading over Bidhuri in South Delhi.

Congress-AAP alliance

This is the first time the Congress and the AAP, which rules Delhi, came together to fight the Lok Sabha elections jointly. The Congress contested three seats and the AAP the remaining four.

Ahead of the polling on May 25 in Delhi, former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar of the Congress was widely tipped to beat Manoj Tiwari of the BJP in the North East Delhi constituency.