Battle for South: BJP ups tally; Congress betters performance in Karnataka

The five Southern states are pivotal in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as the BJP has been hoping to make some gains in this part of the country to shore up its tally to reach its ambitious 400+ mark. The INDIA alliance too have worked hard to keep the saffron party at bay. What are the early trends suggesting in these states?

Karnataka

As counting of votes picks up pace, the BJP-JD(S) alliance has won five of 28 Lok Sabha seats so far while the Congress gained four, outperforming its 2019 performance of one seat.

Prajwal Revanna lost the Hassan seat to Congess candidate Shreyas Patel by 44,000 votes. JD(S) has lost Hassan seat after a gap of 25 years. Before Revanna, accused of rape and sexual assault, was elected MP in 2019, the constituency was represented by former PM H D Deve Gowda.

The BJP-JD(S) alliance has also won the North Kanara seat as former speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri from BJP romps home. Meanwhile, JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy won from Mandya constituency, Basavaraj Bommai from Haveri and Jagadish Shettar from Belagavi Rural.

Karnataka is a key south state for both the Congress and the BJP. While the Congress is desperately trying to replicate its huge win in the 2023 assembly elections, the BJP is keen to maintain its 2019 tally to increase its numbers from the south.



The exit polls had predicted a potential landslide victory for the BJP in Karnataka setting of panic in the Congress unit fronted by Siddaramaiah and DKS.