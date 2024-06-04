Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls: TDP in strong position, leads in 125 seats

As per the latest trends in the Andhra Pradesh assembly polls, in a strong performance, the TDP is leading in 131 seats.

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu arrived at the party's state office in Guntur to a rousing welcome and chants of "CM Zindabad". TDP workers have started celebrations by bursting fire crackers.

The NDA is leading in 157 seats. The NDA in AP comprises the BJP, Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP).

The JSP is leading in 19 seats, and the BJP in 7 seats.

The YSRCP seems to be battling strong anti-incumbency and is leading in only 21 seats.

In the Rayalaseema region, considered to be YSRCP's stronghold, the TDP is leading in all the districts.