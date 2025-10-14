Nitin Gadkari at SRM convocation: Youth must prioritise nation-building

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari addressed graduates at SRM University in Chennai, urging them to prioritise innovation and nation-building over merely securing a degree.

He emphasised that India's youth are its "true strength" and their ambitions are crucial for achieving the national goal of becoming the world's third-largest economy.

Gadkari delivered the convocation address on Monday (October 13), where he stressed the paramount importance of the youth's role in the nation's progress. He stated that the country’s greatest strength is its young, talented, and highly trained manpower, particularly in engineering.

Also read: TN kicks off RTE admissions for 2025-26 after Centre releases Rs 700 cr funds

He highlighted that India is the world's fastest-growing economy and has a mission to achieve Atma Nirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India) and Viksit Bharat (Developed India). This vision is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making India the third-largest economy globally.

Power of knowledge

Gadkari called knowledge the most powerful tool for progress, asserting that innovation and entrepreneurship must complement it. He defined knowledge as the combination of innovation, entrepreneurship, science, technology, research, speed, and successful practices, ultimately leading to the "conversion of knowledge into wealth in the future".

Also read: How AI is revolutionising cancer research at Indian educational institutions

The BJP leader underlined the critical nature of research for any country aspiring to be strong and powerful. He explained that the basic strength of such a nation lies in "the futuristic development, innovation, research and technology". For this reason, knowledge is "very important", he said.

Job creators, not job seekers

Quoting former President, late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, Gadkari reminded the students of the need for job creators rather than job seekers. He also stated that a foundation of strong values must guide every success.

He referenced one of Dr. Kalam's famous quotes: "The dream is not what you see in sleep, it is what keeps you awake". He further linked India's economic ascent to sustainability, citing examples such as roads constructed with waste materials and fuels derived from crops.

The convocation celebrated inclusivity, honouring over 15,000 graduates, including two transgender students.

Gadkari concluded his address by reiterating that India's journey to becoming a Developed India (Viksit Bharat) rests on the shoulders of its young minds, who are ready to innovate, build, and lead from the front.

(The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)