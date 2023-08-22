The Annual Convocation 2023 and inauguration of New Buildings at VIT Chennai took place on August 21, 2023. Dr. G. Viswanathan, Chancellor and Founder of Vellore Institute of Technology, presided over the event.

Vice-Presidents Mr. Sankar Viswanathan, Dr. Sekar Viswanathan, Executive Director Dr. Sandhya Pentareddy, and Assistant Vice-President Kathambari S. Viswanathan were present.

The newly constructed buildings at VIT Chennai were inaugurated during this occasion. Dr. G. Viswanathan and Honourable Chief Guest L. Ganesan, the Hon’ble Governor of Nagaland, inaugurated the Swami Vivekananda Hostel Block and Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Academic Block.

Dr. Ram Babu Kodali, Vice-Chancellor of VIT, delivered the welcome address. The Chief Guest and Guest of Honour were felicitated by the Chancellor and the Vice Presidents.

During the ceremony, a total of 2,961 students graduated, and 33 gold medals were awarded. The Pro Vice Chancellor, Dr. Kanchana Bhaaskaran, introduced the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour.

Dr. G. Viswanathan addressed the audience as the Chancellor and Founder of VIT University. He emphasized the importance of education, research, and healthcare for the country's progress.

He highlighted the need for increased allocation of funds for education and medical education in particular, in order to address the demand for seats and enhance the economy.

Dr. G. Viswanathan also underscored the role of education in reducing social and economic inequalities.

Governor L. Ganesan praised VIT's growth from a modest start to a prestigious institution with multiple campuses and a significant student and faculty presence. He highlighted the diversity of students and the cultural exposure they receive at VIT.

The Guest of Honour, Mr. Balu Chaturvedula, Senior Vice President and Country Head, Walmart Global Tech, delivered an inspiring speech.

He discussed the importance of lifelong learning, staying committed to growth, and embracing change. He emphasized being open to feedback and following one's passion.

The event marked an important milestone in the students' lives and provided them with valuable insights for their future endeavours.