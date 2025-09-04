SRM School of Law to host Lexposium 2025 featuring legal experts, former CJIs

The SRM School of Law is set to host Lexposium 2025, a legal symposium bringing together some of India's most prominent judicial minds and legal experts. The event will take place on Saturday (September 6) at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) campus in Chennai.

The day-long event will begin with the unveiling of a new building for the SRM School of Law, officiated by the university’s top leadership, including the Chancellor, Pro-Chancellor, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (SBL), Dean (Law), and Registrar.

The Federal is the media partner of the event.

Distinguished speakers

The inaugural session, which follows the unveiling, will include ceremonial lamp-lighting and an opening address by Dr TR Paarivendhar, Chancellor of SRMIST. This will be followed by a special address from Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor (Academic), and a felicitation of dignitaries.

The keynote sessions will commence with former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, followed by Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Member of Parliament and senior advocate, Supreme Court, who will speak on “Judicial reforms and systemic changes required for faster, fairer justice delivery”.

Singhvi will also participate in a fireside chat moderated by senior journalist TM Veeraraghav, on the topic “Constitutional morality and the future of Indian democracy”.

Prominent legal minds to participate

Several high-ranking judicial figures will speak throughout the day, including:

Former Justice Deepak Gupta, Supreme Court

Former Chief Justice Gita Mittal, J&K High Court

Former Justice Sanjay Karol, Supreme Court

Former Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, Patna High Court

Justice Anita Sumanth, Madras High Court

Retire Justice Ajay Rastogi, Supreme Court

Retire Chief Justice UU Lalit, Supreme Court

Topics will range from access to justice and labour reforms to women's role in shaping Indian jurisprudence.

Focused panel discussions

The event will also feature panel discussions on timely and significant topics:

“Law and Ethics for Viksit Bharat”, featuring legal veterans including Nalin Kohli, Pinky Anand, Pradeep Rai, and Prof Sree Sudha P, and moderated by Vasudha Venugopal.

“AI, Cybersecurity, and the Future of Legal Careers”, with speakers from Deloitte India, EY, and PVS Giridhar Associates, moderated by Suchetana Ray.

Industry perspectives and closing

A fireside chat with Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, will delve into “Law in the age of disruption: AI, ESG and digital transformation”.

The day will conclude with a session by Chief Justice (retired) UU Lalit on “Strengthening justice delivery: Lessons from the Supreme Court”.

The vote of thanks will be delivered by Prof Sree Sudha P, Dean of the School of Law, followed by a tea break to close the symposium.