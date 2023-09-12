Winners of Vellore edition of Veettukku Oru Vignani

Puthiya Thalaimurai, Tamil Nadu's leading Tamil news channel, has been running an education project to identify and encourage bright young scientific minds. In line with this, it is conducting the 10th edition of the district-level event, Veetukku Oru Vignani 2023.

Puthiya Thalai Murai and Sri Narayani Group of Educational Institutions conducted Veettukku Oru Vignani in Vellore district. K Pitchandi, Deputy Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, was the chief guest.

Students of Shanthinikethan School, Rakila and Monisha, won the 1st prize in the Senior Category by presenting a project on 'River Cleaning'. Students of Shristi School, Anumitha Sundar and Nishalini, won the 1st prize in the Junior Category by presenting a project titled 'Save Earth & Save Life'. Students of Thanthai Hans Rover Higher Secondary School, Prajina and Atchaya, also won prizes for the Senior Category.

In the period 2012 to 2022, Puthiya Thalaimurai conducted nine editions of Veetukku Oru Vignani, a programme to tap and cultivate scientific thinking among school students. The programme was well appreciated by the students and teaching communities.

This event showcases to the world, young achievers who will one day be the pillars of our society. It gives students from rural areas a chance to come up with inventions and innovative ideas and compete with their urban counterparts in serving society.

In addition, the programme helps schools enhance their reputation.

Puthiya Thalaimurai is run by New Gen Media, which also publishes The Federal.