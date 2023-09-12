Winners of Erode edition of Veettukku Oru Vignani

Puthiya Thalaimurai, Tamil Nadu's leading Tamil news channel, has been running an education project to identify and encourage bright young scientific minds. In line with this, it is conducting the 10th edition of the district-level event, Veettukku Oru Vignani 2023.

In Erode, Puthiya Thalaimurai conducted the Veettukku Oru Vignani science programme at Velammal Bothi Campus, Thindal. Mrs Pavitra, Deputy Commissioner, Salem, was the chief guest.

Students of Vellarar Matric Hr School, G Aksara and SJ Sineshana, won the first prize in the Senior Category by presenting a project on 'Air Dyeing Using'. A student of EK Valasu Government Higher Secondary School, Mugilan, won the first prize in the Junior Category by presenting a project on 'Smart blind stick voice over robot'.

In the period 2012 to 2022, Puthiya Thalaimurai conducted nine editions of Veettukku Oru Vignani. The programme aims to tap and cultivate scientific thinking among school students. The programme was well appreciated by the students and teaching communities.

This event showcases to the world, young achievers who will one day be the pillars of our society. It gives students from rural areas a chance to come up with inventions and innovative ideas and compete with their urban counterparts in serving society.

In addition, the programme helps schools enhance their reputation.

Puthiya Thalaimurai is run by New Gen Media, which also publishes The Federal.