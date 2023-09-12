Winners of Coimbatore edition of Veettukku Oru Vignani

Puthiya Thalaimurai, Tamil Nadu's leading Tamil news channel, has been running an education project to identify and encourage bright young scientific minds. In line with this, it is conducting the 10th edition of the district-level event, Veetukku Oru Vignani 2023.

In Coimbatore, Puthiya Thalaimurai conducted the science programme with Velammal Bothi Campus (Vellakinar). Students of SNS Academy School, S Yezhil Adhithya and SK Nishavarath, won the 1st prize in the Junior Category by presenting a project on 'Future Bin'. Students of Sri Saudeshwari Vidhyalaya Metric Higher Secondary School, RS Shivakumar and S Nivin, won the first prize in the Senior Category by presenting a project on 'Gus Leakage Detection System'.

District Collector Kranthikumar Pathi distributed the prizes. The chief guests were BellRaj, DEO of the school, Saratha Devi Manickam, Salem Deputy Deputy Mayor, and Vanathi Srineevasan, MLA.

In the period 2012 to 2022, Puthiya Thalaimurai conducted nine editions of Veetukku Oru Vignani, a programme to tap and cultivate scientific thinking among school students. The programme was well appreciated by the students and teaching communities.

This event showcases to the world, young achievers who will one day be the pillars of our society. It gives students from rural areas a chance to come up with inventions and innovative ideas and compete with their urban counterparts in serving society.

In addition, the programme helps schools enhance their reputation.

Puthiya Thalaimurai is run by New Gen Media, which also publishes The Federal.