CBSE warns students and parents over fraudulent paid sample papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has unequivocally stated that it has not partnered with any private publishers to provide access to its class 10 and 12 sample papers. It has urged students and parents to not be deceived.

The clarification by the board came amid reports that the CBSE has collaborated with Educart for its sample papers for board exams, which can be accessed on payment basis.



"As per NEP 2020 recommendations, the Board had initiated Competency Focused Education and Assessment in its affiliated schools and has recently released practice papers in all major subjects of classes 10 and 12. These practice papers have been developed to facilitate the students in solving more application based questions of higher order thinking skills and enhance conceptual understanding of topics," the board said in an advisory.

"However it has come to the notice of the board that schools and students are being asked to access the CBSE practice papers from certain private publisher's sites. The public is advised not to be misled by any claims and promotions," it added.

(With agency inputs)