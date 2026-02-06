NIT-Trichy to host 22nd edition of Pragyan 2026 from Feb 19-22

Pragyan, the Annual International Techno-Managerial Fest of the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, will be held from February 19 to 22, marking its 22nd edition.

The 2026 edition will be organised around the central theme ‘Anachronia’, with the fest featuring a wide range of events, workshops, exhibitions, guest lectures and debates.

A key highlight of the fest is OpenHouse, a two-day exhibition showcasing innovative projects by students from various departments and technical clubs. The exhibition provides a platform for students to present their work to faculty members and potential investors.

Tech contests, hackathons

Ingenium, a national-level technical contest, and Sangam, Pragyan’s flagship hardware hackathon for NIT Trichy students, will focus on innovation and real-world problem-solving.

Pragyan will also conduct workshops in collaboration with organisations such as Linux, Samsung and Mercedes, offering hands-on exposure to emerging technologies. Guest lectures by industry leaders are scheduled as part of the programme.

The fest will host Crossfire, Pragyan’s flagship debate, bringing together political personalities from across India to discuss contemporary social and economic issues.

Outreach initiatives like the Pragyan Blog, Podcast, and social responsibility programmes like Techids will run alongside the fest.