NEET PG cutoff slashed to zero: Negative scorers get PG seats

The Centre's move to sharply reduce NEET-PG cut-offs has triggered controversy as candidates with zero and even negative scores are now qualifying and securing post-graduate seats, including in high-risk clinicial branches and premier government colleges across the country.

Despite a Public Interest Litigation filed in the Supreme Court challenging the move to lower the cut-off marks, counselling data shows candidates with marks as low as minus 12 and below are getting seats in high-stakes specialities such as Orthopaedics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and General Surgery.

Many candidates with negative scores have also received admission in non-clinical branches.

Cut-off slashed

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) issued a notice on January 13, 2026, backed by the Union Health Ministry, slashing cutoffs to fill over 18,000 vacant postgraduate seats.

For general and EWS categories, the cutoff dropped from the 50th percentile to the 7th percentile. Reserved categories now have a zero percentile requirement, allowing candidates with minus scores to qualify.

Even reputed colleges and core specialities witnessed allotments at unusually low scores.

Seats at low scores

Students with marks as low as 10 have been allotted seats in Transfusion Medicine, while candidates with 11 marks have secured admission in Anatomy. Candidates with minus 8 marks have secured seats in Biochemistry, particularly under reserved and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories.

Also read: 'NEET PG data breach could have happened only via government portal'

It has been reported that an Orthopaedics seat at a government medical college in Rohtak was allotted to a candidate who scored just 4 marks out of 800.

A Physiology seat at a government medical college in Tamil Nadu was allotted to a candidate with a minus 12 score. A premier Delhi medical institution saw an Obstetrics and Gynaecology seat go to a candidate with 44 marks, while a General Surgery seat was filled at 47 marks.

SC scrutiny

The Public Interest Litigation filed by the United Doctors Front, along with social worker Harisharan Devgan and others, in the Supreme Court of India challenged the reduction of the NEET-PG cut-off to minus 40 marks.

Following the PIL, the Supreme Court directed the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences to file a detailed affidavit explaining the sharp reduction in qualifying percentiles for NEET-PG 2025.

Advocate Satyam Singh Rajput, representing the petitioners, said, “Supreme Court has given a remark with respect to the admission on the basis of the minus 40.”

Patient safety concerns

Explaining the respondent’s argument, Rajput said, “They said they are already a doctor. But the problem is they have done their MBBS. They could not clear the NEET-PG exam. Now it's not about only clearing, they are taking on the basis of minus 40.”

He added, “When you give admission to such a student to any department, be it radiology, orthopedics or any surgery thing, then it affects the entire public health system. It impacts the patient's safety as well.”

Rajput further stated, “If you go by the reason, the reason is the private college mafias. There are several colleges opening like mushrooms. So there are numbers of seats, they have to sell it, they have to fill it. Just because on the basis of that this marks has been reduced.”

Awaiting response

He noted that the Union of India had not filed its reply as of February 23, the next date of hearing. “Now let's see how Supreme Court reacts because the Union of India have not filed the reply till date,” Rajput said.

Doctors have described the move as arbitrary and unconstitutional, raising concerns about dilution of standards set by the National Medical Commission.

Dr Lakshaya Mittal said, “The qualifying percentile for NEET-PG 2025 was reduced to prevent seats from remaining vacant. However, the MCC third-round All India counselling results reveal a disturbing outcome. Candidates with negative scores out of 800 have been allotted MD and MS seats, even in premier institutions.”

Medical bodies react

“These will be the future surgeons and specialists of this country, raising serious concerns about merit and patient safety,” Dr Mittal said.

He added that the outcome indicates that the policy is largely benefiting private medical colleges, where seat filling appears to be taking precedence over merit. With state counselling third round and stray rounds still pending, concerns remain over further allotments at low scores.

Medical bodies such as the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) and the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) have criticised the decision, calling it a blow to NEET-PG’s credibility.

The controversy highlights the tension between filling vacant specialist seats and maintaining rigorous, merit-based standards in medical education. Aspirants and professionals have called for transparency and accountability as the Supreme Court prepares to examine the matter further.

We at The Federal will keep you posted on further developments.

The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.